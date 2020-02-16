Cortex (CTXC) Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Cortex has a total market cap of $25.79 million and $11.36 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, OKEx, CoinEx and Huobi. During the last week, Cortex has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.03111013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00242006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00046902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00150749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinTiger, CoinEx, DEx.top, Ethfinex, OKEx, Huobi, BitForex, Bithumb, UEX, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

