Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Update

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Copart stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,331. Copart has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $122,327,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Copart by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Copart by 1,916.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,293,000 after purchasing an additional 776,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

