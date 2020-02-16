Contrasting Blue Calypso (OTCMKTS:BCYP) & Arco Platform (OTCMKTS:ARCE)

Blue Calypso (OTCMKTS:BCYP) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Calypso has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arco Platform has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Calypso and Arco Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Calypso 0 0 0 0 N/A Arco Platform 0 1 2 0 2.67

Arco Platform has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.78%. Given Arco Platform’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Blue Calypso.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Calypso and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A Arco Platform -28.35% 8.92% 6.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Calypso and Arco Platform’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arco Platform $100.06 million 13.57 -$22.54 million $0.27 212.26

Blue Calypso has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arco Platform.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Arco Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Blue Calypso shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arco Platform beats Blue Calypso on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Calypso

Blue Calypso, Inc. engages in the development, licensing, and enforcement of technology and intellectual property focused on digital word-of-mouth marketing and advertising. Its intellectual property portfolio consists of 5 US patents and 11 pending patent applications that cover methods and systems for communicating and syndicating electronic offers and advertisements. The company enables retailers to harness the power and adoption that mobile devices bring to the consumer shopping experience; connect brands with store visitors; leverages their brand affinity across the social media channels; and tracks performance, monitors engagement, manages attribution, and delivers real-time analytics on client's promotions and location-based content. Its products and services include KIOSENTRIX, which provides manufacturers and brick-and-mortar retailers a way of engaging with store visitors when they are on the path-to-purchase; and Blue Calypso Labs that offer outsourced consulting and customized software development services to clients. Blue Calypso, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2019, it had a network consisted of 1,462 partner schools and 498,553 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

