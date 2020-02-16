Contentos (COS) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.48 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Contentos has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos token can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00049174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00480721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $609.03 or 0.06175096 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00066275 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027197 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005195 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,155,224,884 tokens. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

