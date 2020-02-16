Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Short Interest Down 6.8% in January

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 17.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRK. MKM Partners began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

Comstock Resources stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.05. 275,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 198,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 299,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

