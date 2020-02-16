Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.08. 97,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,630. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.87 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.40%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.