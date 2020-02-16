Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Boosted by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

