Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CXP. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE:CXP opened at $22.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

