Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.46-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.49. Columbia Property Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.46-1.51 EPS.

Shares of CXP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.39. 488,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.83.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

