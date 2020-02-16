Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.46-1.51 for the period. Columbia Property Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.46-1.51 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXP. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.
Shares of NYSE CXP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,339. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.
About Columbia Property Trust
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
