Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Columbia Property Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.46-1.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.46-1.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $22.39 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CXP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

