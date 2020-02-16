Coinlancer (CL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,518.00

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Coinlancer has a market cap of $85,366.00 and approximately $8,518.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last week, Coinlancer has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00049722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 256% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00481726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.45 or 0.06176144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00067492 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025429 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

CL is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.