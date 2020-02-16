CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 486.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $68.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

