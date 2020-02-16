CLS Investments LLC Sells 21,241 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD)

CLS Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,241 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd alerts:

Shares of EMD opened at $14.92 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Inc (NYSE:EMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Mrkts Dbt Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.