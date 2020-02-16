CLS Investments LLC Has $931,000 Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF (BATS:OYLD)

CLS Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF (BATS:OYLD) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BATS:OYLD opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.7422 per share. This represents a $6.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Yield Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

