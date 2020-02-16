Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NET. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.82. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $129,000. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

