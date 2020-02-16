CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44,982.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00006451 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. CloakCoin has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $44,982.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004286 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001248 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00036304 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,402,946 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Mercatox, YoBit, Binance, Bitbns, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

