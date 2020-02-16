Clipper Coin (CCC) One Day Volume Hits $7.74 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Clipper Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDCM and Coinsuper. Clipper Coin has a market cap of $7.84 million and $7.74 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Clipper Coin has traded down 47.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00048727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00492295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $610.67 or 0.06272364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00067633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026631 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Clipper Coin Profile

CCC is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com . Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

