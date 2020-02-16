Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.47.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,913.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,502.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.