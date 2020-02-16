Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,700 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 899,200 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Clarus by 21.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Clarus by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Clarus by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Clarus in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,726 shares. Clarus has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

