Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) to announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

NYSE CFG traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,129 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 11,558.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 135,924 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

