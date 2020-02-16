Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CFO Acquires $11,860.00 in Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CFO James S. Broucek acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $11,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,639.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $11.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

