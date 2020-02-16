Citigroup Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $21.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after buying an additional 39,364 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Under Armour by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 600,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after buying an additional 65,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.