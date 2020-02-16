Citigroup Boosts Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $204.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $179.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s previous close.

LH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.19.

Shares of LH opened at $195.28 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $196.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.23.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 637 shares of company stock worth $118,502. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,211.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 47,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

