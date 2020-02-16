Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.36

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.36 and traded as high as $24.08. Citi Trends shares last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 93,964 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTRN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 1,637.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

