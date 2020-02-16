Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,116 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,626,000 after purchasing an additional 288,013 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.