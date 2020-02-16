Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,747,248 shares. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,882,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,636,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

