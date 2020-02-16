Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Lowered to $36.00 at MKM Partners

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNK. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cinemark by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

