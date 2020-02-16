Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $141,187.50. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $70,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,587 shares of company stock worth $5,691,735. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Ciena by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ciena by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11. Ciena has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

