Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Update

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 256,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 38.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 163.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 29,608 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 18.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 90.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 143,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $36.10 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.