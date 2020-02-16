Chronobank (TIME) One Day Volume Tops $56,152.00

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. Chronobank has a total market cap of $749,983.00 and approximately $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronobank coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chronobank has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chronobank alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.01 or 0.02831459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00233662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00044689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00146207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021814 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank launched on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io . The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io

Chronobank Coin Trading

Chronobank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronobank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronobank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronobank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.