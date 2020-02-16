Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Update

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CMG traded up $8.99 on Friday, reaching $921.94. 366,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,033. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $865.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $821.92. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $592.73 and a 52-week high of $923.49. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,005 shares of company stock worth $67,957,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $862.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

