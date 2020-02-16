Chevron’s (CVX) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $110.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.62. Chevron has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,494,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $98,465,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,368,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

