Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 2nd

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0371 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.4% per year over the last three years.

CHKR opened at $0.70 on Friday. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

