Chemours (NYSE:CC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.22. Chemours also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-3.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CC. ValuEngine raised Chemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra raised Chemours from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.15.

NYSE:CC traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.37. 12,647,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Chemours has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

In other Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

