ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CFO Sells $148,500.00 in Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. ChemoCentryx Inc has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $49.97.

CCXI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

