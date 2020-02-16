Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE) Shares Up 2.2%

Charter Hall Education Trust (ASX:CQE)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$3.69 ($2.62) and last traded at A$3.67 ($2.60), 813,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.59 ($2.55).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Charter Hall Education Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Charter Hall Education Trust is the largest Australian ASX-listed real estate investment trust (A-REIT) that invests in early learning properties. Charter Hall Education Trust is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC), one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups, with over $26.4 billion of high quality, long leased property across the office, retail, industrial and social infrastructure sectors.

