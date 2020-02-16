Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Lifted by Gladstone Capital Management LLP

Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,928 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for 15.1% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $120,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 62.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $534.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.75. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $335.53 and a 1 year high of $537.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,907. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.27.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

