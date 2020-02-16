Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Chart Industries also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.90-5.50 EPS.

Chart Industries stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $95.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Chart Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.11.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.