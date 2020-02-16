Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

CRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.33.

NYSE CRL opened at $176.48 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $176.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average is $141.17.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $1,221,839.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,931.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,622 shares of company stock worth $3,328,849 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 27.3% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

