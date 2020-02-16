Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $5,508,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cerner by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 402,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,561,000 after buying an additional 56,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Cerner by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,386,000 after buying an additional 78,545 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 513,617 shares of company stock valued at $39,627,013. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,393 shares. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.60.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra raised their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen set a $66.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

