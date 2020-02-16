Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Short Interest Update

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,500 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 554,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Shares of Cerecor stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 52,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,310. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 113.66%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cerecor will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
CERC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cerecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.
Cerecor Company Profile
Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.
