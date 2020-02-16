Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Short Interest Update

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,500 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 554,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of Cerecor stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 52,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,310. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 113.66%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cerecor will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerecor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 47.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 50,422 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cerecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

