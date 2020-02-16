Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Up 8.2% in January

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 17.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $177,459.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 454.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 116,962 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 684,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 222,850 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

CENX stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,720 shares. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.

CENX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

