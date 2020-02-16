Centrality (CENNZ) Hits One Day Volume of $238,627.00

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $238,627.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centrality has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality token can now be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00000898 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.52 or 0.02788337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00234084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00143324 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021756 BTC.

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,470,069 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

