CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.21.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP remained flat at $$27.18 during midday trading on Friday. 3,707,623 shares of the stock were exchanged. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.