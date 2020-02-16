Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.94.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.02. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$10.29 and a twelve month high of C$14.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,903,760.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

