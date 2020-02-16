CEEK VR Trading Down 14.7% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Coinsuper, IDEX and RightBTC. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $751,967.00 and approximately $374.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00479995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.96 or 0.06282455 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00066982 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028611 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005227 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010052 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, RightBTC, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.