CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.16

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.16 and traded as high as $59.00. CCL Industries shares last traded at $58.83, with a volume of 136,669 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 target price on CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Laurentian set a C$67.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.43.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.67, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 21.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.11.

In related news, Director Donald G. Lang sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.70, for a total transaction of C$75,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$853,960. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.87, for a total value of C$541,663.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,590 shares in the company, valued at C$4,721,613.30. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,960 shares of company stock worth $1,475,329.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.