CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Update

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE CBRE traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 873,376 shares. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $454,988.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,623 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

