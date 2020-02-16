Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $168.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $156.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra lowered Caterpillar from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.47.

Shares of CAT opened at $137.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.89. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $2,164,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

